Mehwish Hayat Defends Her Item Number, Shuts Critics

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 16 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 11:53 AM

Mehwish Hayat surprised everyone with her appearance in upcoming Pakistani movie ‘Baaji’.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) Actress Mehwish Hayat once again came under fire for doing an item number.

This appearance included an item number where Mehwish Hayat grooves over the tunes of ‘Gangster Guriya’.

As she shared the song on social media, she received criticism for doing an item number.

Shutting down all such trolls, Mehwish Hayat said, “To do these dance numbers has been my choice.”

“As an actress and performer it is my job. As a woman I find my work empowering. Dance to me is aesthetically the purest form of art,” she wrote.

Earlier while sharing the song, she wrote, “Oops I did it again! After 5 years another cameo that I am very proud of.

R u ready for Gangster Guriya?”

Sharing the lyrics from the song “You can't play me boy..nahi hoon mai khilona”, she described Gangster Guriya as a woman in control of herself and knows what she wants.

Baaji revolves around the story of a superstar whose time is running out played by Meera, a girl who dares to dream big played by Amna Ilyas and a director with a grand vision played by Osama Khalid Butt.

The movie is directed by Saqib Malik, a seasoned music-video director and ad-filmmaker.

Besides Meera and Amna Ilyas, other star cast of the film includes Osman Khalid Butt, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Ali Kazmi, Nisho and Nayyar Ejaz.

Watch the teaser here:

The movie is slated for release on June 28. The audiences are already looking forward to watch the movie.

