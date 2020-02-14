UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Disappointed Over Using Indecent Language In NA

Fri 14th February 2020

Mehwish Hayat disappointed over using indecent language in NA

Pakistani famous actress Mehwish Hayat has expressed her disappointment over using indecent language during the National Assembly (NA) session

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Pakistani famous actress Mehwish Hayat has expressed her disappointment over using indecent language during the National Assembly (NA) session.In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the actress stated, "It is astounding when our politicians make personal attacks.

It's unacceptable anywhere, but the sanctity of Parliament requires a level of decorum which this definitely crosses."There are better ways to put up your case. Appropriate steps must b taken to censure this in future, she added.

More Stories From Showbiz

