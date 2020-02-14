Mehwish Hayat disappointed over using indecent language in NA

Pakistani famous actress Mehwish Hayat has expressed her disappointment over using indecent language during the National Assembly (NA) session

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the actress stated, "It is astounding when our politicians make personal attacks.

It's unacceptable anywhere, but the sanctity of Parliament requires a level of decorum which this definitely crosses."There are better ways to put up your case. Appropriate steps must b taken to censure this in future, she added.