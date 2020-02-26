UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Discloses Her Whereabouts

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 06:04 PM

Mehwish Hayat discloses her whereabouts

The recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz says she will there where the wild things will be.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2020) Known actress and recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat has told her fans that where she could be found.

Taking to Twitter, the film star has stated that she will be there where the wild things will be. She wrote: “Find me where the wild things are …,”.

Wearing blue shirts and standing somewhere in middle of green leaves, the actress was smiling.

In another tweet, she said: “If they knew what they said would go straight to my head ..What would they say instead ?,”.

A day before, she was happy over progress work at Karachi Airport where she shared some photos of separate rooms for men and women.

