UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehwish Hayat Emphasizes On Change Of Mindsets To Control Rapes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:02 PM

Mehwish Hayat emphasizes on change of mindsets to control rapes

The actress has rejected the trend on social media that rapists should publically be hanged to control incidents like Lahore motorway gang-rape.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) Popular actress and Sitara-i-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat has rejected the top trend on “Public hangings of the Rapists”, saying that nothing will change unless the mindset changes.

Taking to Instagram, the actress emphasized to change mindset change in order to stop shocking incidents like gang-rape of the woman who was travelling from Gujaranwala to Lahore.

Mehwish Hayat also raised question about security of the women that why the women were not secured in society like Pakistan.

She wrote: “We want respect for women’s rights? To empower girls? Prevent rape? keep our girls safe? change the mindset? And yet we still endorse dancing girls and disguise it as culture.

It’s sleazy men watching half naked girls dance for them. Call it what it is!,”.

Singapore women are safe to walk home alone even at 4am? Why can’t we have the same sense of security here?! Are we living in a civilised society or a jungle? Scream all you want abt #PublicHangingOfRapists - nothing will happen till the mindset changes ! #motorwayincident

Social media has been trending since yesterday that rapists must be publicly hanged as it is the only way left to control happening of such heinous incidents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Same Mehwish Hayat Women Media All From Top Instagram

Recent Stories

Condolence reference for Dr. H. Hasnain at UVAS

11 minutes ago

Huawei and HEC launch Free ICT Training under “S ..

30 minutes ago

Real men do not rape, says Shaniera Akram

34 minutes ago

Two held for selling petrol illegally in Rawalpind ..

2 seconds ago

Three drug peddlers arrested; 3360 grams Hashish r ..

3 minutes ago

Public-Private partnership imperative for delivery ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.