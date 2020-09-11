Mehwish Hayat emphasizes on change of mindsets to control rapes

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has rejected the trend on social media that rapists should publically be hanged to control incidents like Lahore motorway gang-rape.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) Popular actress and Sitara-i-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat has rejected the top trend on “Public hangings of the Rapists”, saying that nothing will change unless the mindset changes.

Taking to Instagram, the actress emphasized to change mindset change in order to stop shocking incidents like gang-rape of the woman who was travelling from Gujaranwala to Lahore.

Mehwish Hayat also raised question about security of the women that why the women were not secured in society like Pakistan.

She wrote: “We want respect for women’s rights? To empower girls? Prevent rape? keep our girls safe? change the mindset? And yet we still endorse dancing girls and disguise it as culture.

It’s sleazy men watching half naked girls dance for them. Call it what it is!,”.

Singapore women are safe to walk home alone even at 4am? Why can’t we have the same sense of security here?! Are we living in a civilised society or a jungle? Scream all you want abt #PublicHangingOfRapists - nothing will happen till the mindset changes ! #motorwayincident

Social media has been trending since yesterday that rapists must be publicly hanged as it is the only way left to control happening of such heinous incidents.