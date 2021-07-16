UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Enjoys Doing Fun With Siblings At Home

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:51 PM

Mehwish Hayat enjoys doing fun with siblings at home

The actress and her brother Danish both are seen performing tricky dance which the actress says is the only thing left to enjoy.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th,2021) Mehwish Hayat and her brother Danish performed tricky dance at home.

In a bid to enjoy together and make some fun at home, Mehwish Hayat is seen doing different things along with her siblings.

The actress who is also recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz has also posted video of her tricky dance challenged with her brother Danish on photo sharing-app.

In this video, she is making fun with her sisters at home.

The actress said that she really enjoyed doing fun with siblings at home, saying that it is the only thing left to enjoy life.

More Stories From Showbiz

