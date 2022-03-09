Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over actions of some fans

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress has said that she is shocked at how much liberty fans sometimes think they can take with the artists.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2022) Lollywood superstar Mehwish Hayat has expressed concerns over action of some fans and asked them not to cross the limits while interacting with the actors.

In a video, the actress is seen attending an event that went viral on social media.

The fans were standing quite close to her and while being snapped, a fan put his arm around the back of the actress. The moment he put his arm on her back, another friend of Mehwish held that fan’s hand and pushed it away from her back.

She wrote, “Shocked at how much liberty fans sometimes think they can take with artists. Wasn’t aware of this incident, but thank you Rehanhumfm for literally having my back. People should learn from you what being a true gentleman is all about”.