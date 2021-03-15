UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Expresses Concerns Over Live Concert In Islamabad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:36 PM

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over live concert in Islamabad

The actress has urged people to act responsibly right at this moment when the 3rd wave  COVID-19   has hit the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point news-March 15thf, 2021) Lollywood Star and recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat has expressed disappointment over holding “concert” in Islamabad amid fear of increasing cases of COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress said that live concerts at this moment when the country was not still Coronavirus free.

She urged the people to act responsibly and avoid large gatherings, pointing out that the 3rd wave was very lethal.

She asked her fans and friends that good life is only possible with good health.

Large number of people gathered in the heart of the city to enjoy live concert, and on other hand, all educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities were shut down in seven districts of the Punjab.

More Stories From Showbiz

