Mehwish Hayat Feels Pride To See Pictures Of Cricket Heroes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:42 AM

Mehwish Hayat feels pride to see pictures of cricket heroes

The actress has said that Inzimam ul Haq is my favorite captain and asks her fans about their favorite.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2020) Renowned actress and Sitara-i-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat felt pride to see the wall of fame that honored the cricket legends at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium.

The actress said that Inzimam ul Haq was her favorite captain and asked her fans to tell who their favorite captain was.

Sharing her picture standing besides the wall of honor at photo gallery of Gaddafi Stadium, the actress wrote a caption: “Felt a great sense of pride seeing the Wall of Fame of cricketing legends at Gaddafi Stadium which honours Pakistani heroes through the ages.

My personal favourite captain was Inzamam-ul-Haq. Who is yours?,”.

In another tweet, she made interesting comment,: “Just noticed. In the picture over my left shoulder.. doesn't Zaheer Abbas look like the ‘Professor’ from the Money Heist? Lol,”.

