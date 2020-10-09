UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehwish Hayat Honored To Be Part Of Oscar Selection Committee This Year

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:58 AM

Mehwish Hayat honored to be part of Oscar Selection Committee this year

The actress says she will be there representing Pakistan alongside with Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2020) Pakistan’s top actress Mehwish Hayat said she was honored to be part of ‘Oscar Selection Committee’ this year alongside Pakistani Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared the surprising news with her fans and followers.

She wrote: “ I’m honoured to be part of the ‘Oscar Selection Committee’this year alongside our own two time Oscar winner,Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.I look forward to seeing the nominated films. At least this is one way we can highlight our country & our talent on world stage IA #PakistanZindabad,”.

Earlier, the actress was criticized by many after she danced for a commercial dance. However, she did not tremble and stood firm as no tweet or response on criticism appeared from her side.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Twitter Mehwish Hayat Oscar From Top

Recent Stories

PM welcomes Facebook’s investment, programs in P ..

27 minutes ago

PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel to permanently shut its do ..

41 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 9, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

13 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.