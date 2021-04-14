UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Is Excited For Beautiful Moments Of Sehr And Iftar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:43 PM

Mehwish Hayat is excited for beautiful moments of Sehr and Iftar

The actress has wished happy Ramazan to her fans and has started pondering over different eating options at Sehr and Iftar.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) Lollywood Star and recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat is much excited for beautiful moments of Sehri and Iftari.

The actress has started pondering over different questions that what she should enjoy at the time of Sehri and Iftari.

She wrote: “First of Ramzan, sitting here pondering over some very important questions.

Do I take mint chutney or chilli sauce with my Samosas,should I take cheese omelette or aloo paratha for sehri & the biggest question-lassi or Rooh Afza? Happy Ramadan everyone! Crescent moon Have a blessed one!,”.

The actress missed one important thing: Dates. Dates are permanent feature of Ramazan. People enjoy lassi, paratha, Samosay, Pakoray and Roh Afza during holy month of Ramazan.

