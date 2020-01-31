UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehwish Hayat Lauds Gold Medalist Student Saba For Making Her Poor Father Proud

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:45 PM

Mehwish Hayat lauds gold medalist student Saba for making her poor father proud

Pakistan's showbiz star Mehwish Hayat has commended a tremendous student Saba who achieved excellence in education by bringing home gold medal to father, who sells fruit to fund her education

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Pakistan's showbiz star Mehwish Hayat has commended a tremendous student Saba who achieved excellence in education by bringing home gold medal to father, who sells fruit to fund her education.Noorul Sabah studied from the University of Education in Lahore.

She just completed her MSc in Economics and received a Gold Medal.Taking to Twitter, the charismatic actress posted a picture of Saba along with her family and wrote: "Most touching news!These parents need to be lauded for the sacrifices they made 2 get their daughter educated.

"The actress penned down a heart-melting line to highlight the problems being faced by poor families that want to give quality education to their children.

Lavishing praise on Saba, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz holder wrote: "However,education should be a right for every1 equally not just for the privileged few who can afford it.Good education should be available 2 al.l"Addressing the memorable event of her life, Sabah said "My family faced a lot of hardships yet they still helped me in completing my education.

I'm dedicating this gold medal to my parents."There are many such people all across Pakistan - they just need the access and support to come out and glitter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Poor Education Showbiz Twitter Student Mehwish Hayat Gold Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

2 minutes ago

EU Council Chief Says Bloc Ambivalent About Brexit ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Korean P ..

2 minutes ago

China to work with WHO to safeguard regional, glob ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese biotech firm AnPac Bio makes Nasdaq debut

2 minutes ago

Aqeel, Muzammil, Abid, Huzaifa advance to semifina ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.