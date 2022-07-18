(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress has posted her picture with fellow artists in the series.

Lollywood superstar Mehwish Hayat has shared a picture fellow artists on the set of Ms Marvel.

Taking to Twitter, the actress has posted her picture with other artists. She used the hastag of Ms Marvel and tagged the Ms Marvel and Disneyland.

She also used the hashtag of "Behind the scene".

Mehwish has touched new hieghts of Fame through her amazing performance in Ms Marvel. The series has grabbed huge response from the fans who praised Mehwish Hayat over her role.