UrduPoint.com

Mehwish Hayat Looks Excited At Ms Marvel's Set

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 18, 2022 | 03:42 PM

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

The actress has posted her picture with fellow artists in the series.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2022) Lollywood superstar Mehwish Hayat has shared a picture fellow artists on the set of Ms Marvel.

Taking to Twitter, the actress has posted her picture with other artists. She used the hastag of Ms Marvel and tagged the Ms Marvel and Disneyland.

She also used the hashtag of "Behind the scene".

Mehwish has touched new hieghts of Fame through her amazing performance in Ms Marvel. The series has grabbed huge response from the fans who praised Mehwish Hayat over her role.

Related Topics

Twitter Mehwish Hayat From

Recent Stories

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

30 minutes ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

1 hour ago
 US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

3 hours ago
 Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring ..

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

5 hours ago
 PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 ..

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

5 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.