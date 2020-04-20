Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in her red hoodie

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has shared her picture with her fans, asking them to tell her their deepest darkest desire.

"Now tell me, what's your deepest desire?" she captioned her photo in which she was seen rocking a red hoodie and sunglasses while sitting with the background of what looks like a garden.

During the pandemic, she spread awareness through her social media accounts including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.