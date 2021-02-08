UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Loves Official Anthem For PSL 6

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 27 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 12:14 PM

Mehwish Hayat loves official anthem for PSL 6

The actress has termed the new anthem as  something “different” and urged the people to accept it, pointing out that they need diversity of voices and ideas.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) Lollywood Star and recipient of Sitara-ie-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat has loved newly released Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem.

The actress has defended the anthem by terming it “different”. She urged the people to accept it, saying that they needed a diversity of voices and ideas. Mehwish Hayat also appreciated Pakistan Super League’s management for such different song.

Taking to Twitter,” Idk what the fuss is abt? I loved the new #pslanthem2021 .It was bold & fresh! This is what stifles creativity in our country, we always want more of the same & not prepared to accept anything different.This bashing has to stop. We need a diversity of voices & ideas.Well done PSL!,”.

The response from the actress has come in response of the peoples’ criticism on newly sung “anthem”.

More Stories From Showbiz

