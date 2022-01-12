(@FahadShabbir)

The Loadwedding actress who has turned 34 expresses gratitude for family, friends and fans who sent her birthday messages.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2022) Bollywood actress Mehwish Hayat has expressed gratitude for her family, friends and colleagues and fans who wished her birthday.

The actress also mentioned her top priorities for the new year of her life.

Taking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaun gi actress said the messages and good wishes on her special day made her feel special.

Mehwish wrote, “The best birthday gift for me is being reminded of what wonderful friends I have! It really meant a lot to me and made me feel super special,”.

She also wrote few words about 2022 in general, sharing her views about priorities this year.

“It is the year about prioritizing one’s own well being and focusing on self-care,” said the actress.

She also said, “We give so much of ourselves to others so we need to be fuelled physically, mentally and spiritually. We have so much more to offer when we are not running on empty. Caring for yourself is not self-indulgent nor selfish but an act of survival. So, for once I will put myself at the top of my to-do list, take time to do what makes my soul happy and I know that the rest will fall into place,”.

The actress concluded: “stick with those who pull the magic out of you and not the madness. Life is too big and time is too short to get caught up in negativity and chaos,”.