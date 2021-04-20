UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Raises Voice For Payment Of Royalties To Fellow Artists

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:56 PM

Mehwish Hayat raises voice for payment of royalties to fellow artists

The Punjab Nahi Jaun Gi actress has emphasized that artists need to be valued by payment of royalties as is the case everywhere in the world.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2021) Like other artists, Mehwish Hayat has said broken the silence for payment for royalties to the fellow artists.

The actress has said that the artists must be valued.

Taking to Twitter, the 33 year old actress wrote: “Royalties must be paid to artistes on all re-runs, foreign & cross platform sales as is the case everywhere else in the world.

Actors on my fav show “Friends” for example make more out of royalties each yr than the original fees they were paid.

Bottom line-Artistes need to be valued !,”.

May other actors are talking about this issue of royalties—an issue which has surfaced for the first time.

