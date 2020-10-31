UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Recites Naat Sharif On Eve Of Eid-e-Milad

Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:46 PM

Mehwish Hayat recites Naat Sharif on eve of Eid-e-Milad

The actress has also prayed to Almighty Allah for strength to completely follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2020) Popular actress and recepient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat has recited Naat Sharif to pay homage to Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Hi.

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote: "On the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad ul Nabi,sharing a naat in honour of our beloved Prophet (PBUH).

I pray that we are able to embody his teachings to the best of our abilities.Palms up together "The greatest Jihad is to battle your own soul,to fight the evil within yourself"
#EidMiladUnNabi,".

(More to come)

