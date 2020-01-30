UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Responds To Critics, Posts Stunning Photo Of Herself

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:16 PM

Mehwish Hayat responds to critics, posts stunning photo of herself

Pakistan's TV and film star Mehwish Hayat has shared a note on social media, apparently responding to her critics who trolled her, saying

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Pakistan's tv and film star Mehwish Hayat has shared a note on social media, apparently responding to her critics who trolled her, saying: "I know some people don't like me."Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress took to twitter to share her words, responding to the people who, somehow, dislike the acclaimed actress.

In her note along with a stunning picture of herself she wrote:"I know some people don't like me, but what can I do, not everyone has good taste."Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable actresses in Pakistan.

She has been honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contribution to Pakistani cinema.The actress is very active on social media and keeps on responding to online trolls who have been questioning her morals and character.

