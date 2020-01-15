Famous actress Mehwish Hayat has responded to the video of polio workers shared by Pakistani-Canadian journalist and author Tarek Fatah and advised him to verify any content before posting.Fatah had posted a video with caption, "Pakistani mother slams the door shut in the face of polio worker

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Famous actress Mehwish Hayat has responded to the video of polio workers shared by Pakistani-Canadian journalist and author Tarek Fatah and advised him to verify any content before posting.Fatah had posted a video with caption, "Pakistani mother slams the door shut in the face of polio workers.

Screams at the two female volunteers.

""I will never allow my children to take these drops. Never, never will my kids drink these drops. Never," he stated while quoting the words of the mother.While responding to the tweet, Mehwish wrote, "Thank you for giving your two cents on this but please first verify the source before posting next time.""It's a scene from my movie "loadwedding", the polio worker is me and that woman an actress.

Through the film we were raising awareness of the issue. Glad to see our performances were so convincing."