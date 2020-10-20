Mehwish Hayat reveals her new celebrity crush

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress says Lucas Bravo aka Gabriel from Netflix show “Emily in Paris” is her new crush, and praised the show besides recommending fans to must watch the show.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2020) Country’s top actress and recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat has revealed who is her new crush.

Taking to Twitter, the actress says Lucas Bravo aka Gabriel from the Netflix show “Emily In Paris” is her new crush.

Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress also asked her fans to watch the show. She also liked and praised the show and expressed her desire to learn French language.

She tweeted: “Just binge watched #Emilyinparis.

A real breath of fresh air. Please #netflix let there be a 2nd season soon. Those who haven’t watched it yet... it’s highly recommended! Reminded me I must pick up my French lessons again. PS #LucasBravo is definitely my crush updated!”

A few days ago, she had shared a clip of her movie “Actor in Law” on Twitter and shed light over the plight and sufferings of the women in the way to justice. She highlighted the issues nicely and convincing way.