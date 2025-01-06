Mehwish Hayat, Sanjay Dutt’s Selfie Takes Social Media By Storm
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2025 | 07:25 PM
Actress share photo with Sanjay Dutt and captures attention of fans in both Pakistan and India
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2025) Renowned actress Mehwish Hayat and Indian superstar Sanjay Dutt's selfie together has taken social media by storm.
Taking to Instagram, Mehwish shared the photo and captured the attention of fans in both Pakistan and India.
The picture sparked speculation among the fans about the possibility of the two working together on a project.
Although no official confirmation of any collaboration has been made, the image has certainly raised the fans' hopes.
Earlier, Indian actress Kriti Sanon and Pakistani model and actress Urwa Hocane celebrated New Year's Eve in Dubai and shared their photos.
Urwa impressed the fans with her green sequined gown on New Year’s Eve while the joint pictures of Kriti and Urwa created quite a buzz on the internet.
