Mehwish Hayat Says She Admires Ex-first Lady Michelle Obama
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:41 PM
KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has said that she admires former first lady of United States Michelle Obama for the work she is doing.In a Twitter post, the actress appreciated Michelle Obama for efficiently running Obama Foundation and said, "I wonder has she thought about standing in the elections next year?"