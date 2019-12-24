UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Says She Admires Ex-first Lady Michelle Obama

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:41 PM

Mehwish Hayat says she admires ex-first lady Michelle Obama

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has said that she admires former first lady of United States Michelle Obama for the work she is doing

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has said that she admires former first lady of United States Michelle Obama for the work she is doing.In a Twitter post, the actress appreciated Michelle Obama for efficiently running Obama Foundation and said, "I wonder has she thought about standing in the elections next year?"

