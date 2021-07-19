UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehwish Hayat Seeks Fans’ Advice About Her ‘odd’ Hair Length

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:35 PM

Mehwish Hayat seeks fans’ advice about her ‘odd’ hair length

The actress has posted her adorable picture, saying that she is a bit confused about hair length.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2021) Lollywood superstar is little bit confused about her ‘odd’ hair length.

The actress has sought suggestions from her millions of fans.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish Hayat posted her adorable picture with long hair and tweeted that her hair was at an odd length right now and that she was a bit confused.

She asked: “ should I let my hair grow longer? or get a fresh hair cut?? Pls help me decide,”.

Fans and followers of the actress started posting their suggestion in the comment section and most of them advised her to let her hair grow longer.

Related Topics

Twitter Mehwish Hayat From Million

Recent Stories

India used Israeli firm’s malware to target PM K ..

20 minutes ago

Harmison says Fakhar instead of Babar should open ..

32 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE lea ..

40 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

40 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

40 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja dislikes Pakistan’s tactics against E ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.