Mehwish Hayat Seeks Fans’ Opions On Dilgai

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:11 PM

Mehwish Hayat seeks fans’ opions on Dilgai

The actress has also  shared her picture with Dil Lagi producer Hamayun Saeed, telling her fans that “Dil Lagi is repeat”

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2020) Popular actress and Sitara-i-Imtiaz recepient Mehwish Hayat sought opinons of her fans regarding new Dilagi—known drama serial, the reports said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish Hayat said: “ Dillagi is on repeat ! Heart suit Who all are watching? Should there be a sequel ? Raise your hand if you agree.

... 🙌🏻 Twinning in black!,”.

The actress shared her picture with star Hamayun Saeed.

Dil Lagi is 2016 romantic-drama Television series produced by Hamayun Saeed Shahzad Nasib under their production banner Six Sigma plus.

More Stories From Showbiz

