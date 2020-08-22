Mehwish Hayat seeks fans’ opions on Dilgai

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has also shared her picture with Dil Lagi producer Hamayun Saeed, telling her fans that “Dil Lagi is repeat”

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2020) Popular actress and Sitara-i-Imtiaz recepient Mehwish Hayat sought opinons of her fans regarding new Dilagi—known drama serial, the reports said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish Hayat said: “ Dillagi is on repeat ! Heart suit Who all are watching? Should there be a sequel ? Raise your hand if you agree.

... 🙌🏻 Twinning in black!,”.

The actress shared her picture with star Hamayun Saeed.

Dil Lagi is 2016 romantic-drama Television series produced by Hamayun Saeed Shahzad Nasib under their production banner Six Sigma plus.