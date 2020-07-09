UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehwish Hayat Shares Birthday Wishes With Her Diplomat Friend

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:11 PM

Mehwish Hayat shares birthday wishes with her diplomat friend

The actress has shared her picture with her friend Fouzia Younis and wished her birthday

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) Popular actress and Sitara-i-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat has wished birthday to her friend British diplomat and Director Communications Fouzia Younis here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared her picture with Fouzia Younish with caption, “Happy birthday, beautiful Heart suit. Keep shining bright and have a good one! Hope to see you soon xx @YounisFouzia,”.

In response to Mehwish’s message, Fouzia said: “Aww thank you my love! So miss you . Until we meet again,”.

Related Topics

Twitter Mehwish Hayat

Recent Stories

Zoom into imagination now with a better price at t ..

33 minutes ago

LHC decides to form committee to probe petroleum c ..

42 minutes ago

PCB issues RFP for website designing, development ..

48 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa visits Peshawar ..

54 minutes ago

Russian Far East Governor Furgal Suspected of Orde ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan And Afghanistan Private Sector Representa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.