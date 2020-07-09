Mehwish Hayat shares birthday wishes with her diplomat friend

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has shared her picture with her friend Fouzia Younis and wished her birthday

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) Popular actress and Sitara-i-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat has wished birthday to her friend British diplomat and Director Communications Fouzia Younis here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared her picture with Fouzia Younish with caption, “Happy birthday, beautiful Heart suit. Keep shining bright and have a good one! Hope to see you soon xx @YounisFouzia,”.

In response to Mehwish’s message, Fouzia said: “Aww thank you my love! So miss you . Until we meet again,”.