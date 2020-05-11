Mehwish Hayat shares heartfelt note for mother

(@fidahassanain)

Sitar-i-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat says whatever she is today she because of her mother.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) Popular actress and recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat heartfelt note for her mother on the eve of Mothers’ Day, wishing long life for all mothers.

Taking to Instagram, Mehwish Hayat “As clichéd as it sounds, for me everyday is Mother’s Day. Thank you for being a strong independent woman who stood against all odds.

Whatever I am today, it’s because of you. I am nothing but your true reflection. love you till infinity! Happy Mothers’ Day! Allah humsab ki maaon ko salaamat rakhay (Ameeeen) (May Allah keep our moms always with us),”.

Mehwish Hayat who is going through self-isolation due to Coronavirus often shares beautiful messages and pictures with the fans on her social media accounts.