Mehwish Hayat Shares Her Feelings About Current Situation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:58 PM

Mehwish Hayat shares her feelings about current situation

The actress has shared poetic verses to express her feelings about the situation going on due to Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) Popular actress and Sitar-i-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat seemed a bit worried over the ongoing situation due to Coronavirus in the country here on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Actress Mehwish Hayat shared some poetic verses to express her feelings.

She wrote: “Shaam tak subho ki nazron se utar jaatay hain .. Itnay samjhauton pe jeete hain ke marr jaatay hain .. Phir wohi talkhi-e-haalaat muqaddar thehri ..Nashay kaise bhi hon .. kuch din mein utar jaatay hain Waseem Barelvi,”.

A fan of her, however, responded to the actress by sharing a poetic verse.

