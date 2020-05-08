UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Shares What Her Fans Should Do During These Testing Times

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:55 PM

Mehwish Hayat shares what her fans should do during these testing times

The actress who loves art and literary work has shared a verse from the poetry of great Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2020) The popular actress and recipient of Sitar-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat has shared an important message with her fans that what they should do during these testing times.

Taking to Twitter, the Load Wedding actress said that the fans should seek help from patience and prayer. She quoted a verse from the Holy Quran wherein the believers were asked to seek help through patience and prayer.

She had written: “ And seek help in patience and prayer .” 🕊 #JummaMubarak White heart,” She also shared her beautiful picture and wished “Juma Mubarak” to her fans.

Earlier, the actress had shared a verse from a Nazam written by Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

“Suna Raat usay Chand Takta Rehta hey,”

The fans made very interesting comments on the tweet of the actress as some said appreciated her by sharing other similar poetic verses while other said that she must know that moon does not have eyes to watch.

It may be mentioned here that the actors and actresses both are waiting for Coronavirus to be over so that they could get back to their work. Hundreds of workers associated with the film industry are jobless since the day lockdown was announced to control spread of Coronavirus in the country.

