Mehwish Hayat Shares What She Wants

1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 07:34 PM

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

The actress has shared poetic verses to express “fire” inside her which she wanted to see spreading in the city.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2020) Popular actress and Sitara-i-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat has wanted to see her “inner-fire” spreading in the city.

Taking to Twitter, Loadwedding star shared his feelings by sharing poetic verses.

Mehwish Hayat said wrote: “Main wo Charaagh sar-e-rahguzar-e-Duniya hoon,

Jo apni zaat ki tanhaiyon mein Jal jaye ..

Har ek lahza yehi aarzu, yehi hasrat,

Jo Aag dil mein hai wo Shair mein bhi dhal jaaye .. Fire,”

The actress also attached emogi of fire at end of poetic verses to express that inner-fire. Her fans are calling her “Murshad” , lauding her approach and understanding towards “sufism”.

