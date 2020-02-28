Mehwish Hayat showers love on Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has showered love on celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz.Yasir and Iqra attended the maiyon ceremony of fellow showbiz industry stars Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar recently and the Baandi actor took to Instagram and shared dazzling photos

Yasir shared a loved-up photo with Iqra from the ceremony on his Instagram handle with just heart emoji tagging the wife.The Load Wedding actress, who recently celebrated resumption of cricket in Multan, dropped a lovable comment on the PDA-filled photo of Iqra and Yasir.She just wrote, "Cutiessss."Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas is also all praises for Iqra and Yasir.