Mehwish Hayat strikes back at Amir Liaqat over “item girl” remarks

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz Mehwish harshly responded to Amir Liaqat Hussain when he called her “item girl” and asked her to refrain from making statements on foreign policy.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) Iconic figure of Pakistani film industry Mehwish Hayat has responded harshly to Air Liaqat for calling her “item girl here on Monday.

Mehwish Hayat who is celebrating her 37th birthday had made a comment over the middle East crisis on Jan 3, 2020, saying that “Can’t believe that just 72 hours into 2020 & the world is already teetering on the edge of war. I guess this is wht happens when the "leader of the free world" takes unilateral decisions without regard for international laws. This isn’t just abt Iran &USA.God protect us #Soleimani,”.

On her tweet, Aamir Liaquat criticized the actress and asked her to stay away from making irrelevant comment on foreign policy.

And he called her an ‘item girl’.

At this, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz Mehwish harshly responded him “This "item girl" is exercising her democratic right to have an opinion whereas you keep stoop to making personal jibe and nothing more. Man up!”

The actress also said: “BTW whatever happened to the case you were filing against me for “Load Wedding”? I have been waiting with bated breath ...”.

It may be mentioned here that Aamir Liaquat had warned to sue Load Wedding for allegedly defaming him.