Mehwish Hayat Stuns Fans By Sharing Her Picture With “wings”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:53 PM

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans by sharing her picture with “wings”

The actress has captioned her picture with the quote of Atticuts that “She conquered her demons and wore her scars like wings,” with hash tag of #wingingit.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2020) Popular actress and recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat stunned her fans and followers by her new pictures of “wings”.

The actress shared her picture on Twitter and Instagram with a caption: “She conquered her demons and wore her scars like wings." - Atticus#wingingit,”.

At least 2.7 thousand fans and followers liked the pictures of the actress within very short time on Twitter and the linking was continued till writing of these lines. However, the likes on Instagram were countless.

Mehwish Hayat often shares her pictures with catchy captions and sometimes with poetic verses with a serious message embedded between the lines.

