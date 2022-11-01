UrduPoint.com

Mehwish Hayat Stuns Fans With Latest Video

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2022 | 04:02 PM

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

The actress has posted a new BTS video from her film London Nahi Janungi which has gone viral o the social media and it garnered millions of likes and comments within no time.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2022) Lollywood Diva and recipient of presidential award Mehwish Hayat has left her fans and followers in awe by her latest video.

The bold persona and gorgeous look of the actress is one of the major reasons as to why people follow her on the social media.

The actress has posted a new BTS video from her film London Nahi Janungi which has gone viral o the social media and it garnered millions of likes and comments within no time.

Mehwish recently starred in the blockbuster Marvel series Ms Marvel and also in London Nahi Jaungi and her performance touched hearts of millions of her fans in both the projects.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Social Media London Mehwish Hayat From Million

Recent Stories

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

43 minutes ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.