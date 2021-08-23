Mehwish Hayat surprises fans by her new hairstyle

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has gotten her haircut and received huge applause and messages from her fans on social media.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2021) Lollywood superstar and recipient of Sitar-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat has surprised her millions of fans with her latest haircut for year 2021.

The actress has gotten her haircut despite that most of her fans suggested her for longer hair.

Taking to Twitter, Load Wedding actor shared a stunning video of her haircut, and thanked her hair-dresser.

She wrote, “Thank you for such a beautiful haircut @waryam942! I know that most of you suggested I should grow my hair longer but I needed to get rid of dead hair and desperately needed a change of look,”.

She also asked her millions of fans to give a feedback to her new change. “What do you think??”. The actress received comments and appraisal from her fans on social media. Earlier, she had asked suggestions from her fans about her hairstyle and many suggested that she should have longer hair.