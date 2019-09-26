UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat To Participate In London Marathon For Children's Education

Mehwish Hayat to participate in London marathon for children's education

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has said that she will participate in London marathon next year for the education of the children

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) - Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has said that she will participate in London marathon next year for the education of the children.The actress said that the marathon will cover 26 miles but she is ready to run 100 miles for promotion of education.The money that will be gained from the marathon will be used for the construction of schools in Sindh, she added.

