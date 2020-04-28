Mehwish Hayat urges fight for selflessness

(@fidahassanain)

The actress shares poetic verse, with a message of Sufism regarding fight for selflessness.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2020) Popular actress and recipient of Sitar-i-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat has shared a poetic verse to express her during the holy month of Ramazan.

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote: “Mitaa kar apni Hasti ko, sarasar justujoo hoja

Jo tu chahega wo hoga, jo Wo chaahay wo tu hojaa,”.

A day before, the actress paid tribute to police officers for serving the nation with dedication during this testing time of Coronavirus. She had tweeted: “I have immense respect for all those serving on the front line protecting us in these difficult times. The police are doing a sterling job and we should appreciate all the hard work they are doing. #COVID19Pakistan #PakistanZindabad,”.