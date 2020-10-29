Mehwish Hayat vows to fulfil expectations on her shoulders

(@fidahassanain)

The film star has expressed nationalism, saying that she will continue to do work for Pakistan to build its better perception.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) Popular actress Mehwish Hayat on Thursday said that she would fufil expectations placed on her shoulders and vowed to build the best image of Pakistan through her work.

Taking to Twitter, the actress also shared a news story about her work in Showbiz industry. She thanked the journalist for his words about her role in the film industry.

She had written: "Thank you @omair78. I am flattered by your words.

I hope I continue to live up to the high expectations placed on my shoulders and not only raise issues on every international platform I am given but with my work help build a better perception of Pakistan! IA,".

The actress was honored by the state with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for her remarkable performance in the film industry. She made her name in a very short span of time and emerged as the best actress in the country's showbiz industry.