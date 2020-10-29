UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehwish Hayat Vows To Fulfil Expectations On Her Shoulders

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:23 PM

Mehwish Hayat vows to fulfil expectations on her shoulders

The film star has expressed nationalism, saying that she will continue to do work for Pakistan to build its better perception.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) Popular actress Mehwish Hayat on Thursday said that she would fufil expectations placed on her shoulders and vowed to build the best image of Pakistan through her work.

Taking to Twitter, the actress also shared a news story about her work in Showbiz industry. She thanked the journalist for his words about her role in the film industry.

She had written: "Thank you @omair78. I am flattered by your words.

I hope I continue to live up to the high expectations placed on my shoulders and not only raise issues on every international platform I am given but with my work help build a better perception of Pakistan! IA,".

The actress was honored by the state with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for her remarkable performance in the film industry. She made her name in a very short span of time and emerged as the best actress in the country's showbiz industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Showbiz Twitter Mehwish Hayat Industry Best

Recent Stories

Pinktober awareness activities concludes at NORI

10 minutes ago

Asian stocks fall after lockdowns spark rout

10 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections surpass 8M mark in India

10 minutes ago

Lukashenko Appoints New Interior Minister - Report ..

10 minutes ago

China maintains role as world's top musical instru ..

12 minutes ago

DC for strict monitoring of auction process at veg ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.