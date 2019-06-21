Mehwish Hayat wants people to stop trolling Pakistan cricket team

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

“Now can we get over with the trolling and please show some support to our boys in green. It’s not over yet,” she wrote.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) Actress Mehwish Hayat has urged the people to stop trolling Pakistan cricket team.

Taking to Twitter, she asked her followers to show support to the boys in green.

The actress further said that winning or losing is part of the game – let’s accept it with grace and dignity and move on. They need our support and encouragement, she added.

India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed insists his team's World Cup dream is not over yet despite their "hurtful" defeat against bitter rivals India but social media is not ready to forgive Sarfaraz for his dismal performance.

Since the match, trolls targetting the team have been breaking the internet. On top of it, a video of the players enjoying in a Sheesha café before the match has also been going viral on social media.

This has further added to the criticism on the Pakistani team.

Let's see how the team performs in the next match.