UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehwish Hayat Wants People To Stop Trolling Pakistan Cricket Team

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 39 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:39 PM

Mehwish Hayat wants people to stop trolling Pakistan cricket team

“Now can we get over with the trolling and please show some support to our boys in green. It’s not over yet,” she wrote.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) Actress Mehwish Hayat has urged the people to stop trolling Pakistan cricket team.

Taking to Twitter, she asked her followers to show support to the boys in green.

“Now can we get over with the trolling and please show some support to our boys in green. It’s not over yet,” she wrote.

The actress further said that winning or losing is part of the game – let’s accept it with grace and dignity and move on. They need our support and encouragement, she added.

India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed insists his team's World Cup dream is not over yet despite their "hurtful" defeat against bitter rivals India but social media is not ready to forgive Sarfaraz for his dismal performance.

Since the match, trolls targetting the team have been breaking the internet. On top of it, a video of the players enjoying in a Sheesha café before the match has also been going viral on social media.

This has further added to the criticism on the Pakistani team.

Let's see how the team performs in the next match.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Internet World ICC Social Media Twitter Old Trafford Mehwish Hayat Sunday 2019 Top

Recent Stories

Papua New Guinea migrant camp on fire as self-harm ..

5 minutes ago

Nuclear safety agency finds problems in radioactiv ..

5 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open 21 June 2019 ..

5 minutes ago

PIA staff sets example by returning foreign passen ..

16 minutes ago

Mexican airline offers one-dollar flights to retur ..

5 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan surprised over issuance sho ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.