Mehwish Hayat warns Canadian journalist to verify things before sharing on social media

Pakistani born Canadian citizen Tarek Fateh had shared a video of “loadwedding”, considering it real video to tell his followers that women were reluctant to administer polio drops to their children in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2020) Pakistan’s top actress Mehwish Hayat warned Paksitani born Canadian journalist for wrongly posting and sharing video of a woman denying administration of “anti-polio” vaccine here on Wednesday.

Tarek Fateh—Canadian author and journalist—shared a video on his Twitter account to tell his followers that a woman in was denying administration of “anti-polio” drops to her children at door step of her house somewhere in Pakistan.

“Pakistani mother slams the door shut in the face of Polio workers. Screams at the two female volunteers: "I will never ever allow my children to take these drops.

Never never will my kids drink these drops. Never.",” he had tweeted. However, Mehwish Hayat responded him quickly on Twitter, saying that the video he shared was of her two year old movie “load-wedding”. She asked him to set the record straight as it was just a filmy scene which had nothing to do with the reality.

She wrote: “Thank u for giving ur 2 cents on this but pls first verify the source b4 posting next time. It’s a scene frm my movie”loadwedding”,the polio worker is me & that woman an actress,”.

Polio is a serious challenge for Pakistan as another case of polio victim surfaced on Wednesday.