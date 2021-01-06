Mehwish Hayat’s birthday today

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2021) Lollywood star Mehwish Hayat is birthday today. She has turned 38-year old.

There is no post so far from the actress regarding celebration of her special day.

However, Twitter is celebrating her birthday as when the Twitteratis go to the wall of the actress a bunch of balloons just appear on the screens.

On her last birthday, the Load Wedding actress got her Instagram posts filled up with wishes from netizens and tweets wishing her a happy birthday.

Sadaf Kanwal, Afzar Rehman, Aneela Murtaza, Mohammad Murtaza and Akif Ilyas and many others from the showbiz industry had joined the actress earlier on her special day.