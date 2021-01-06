UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehwish Hayat’s Birthday Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:12 PM

Mehwish Hayat’s birthday today

The actress has not shared till writing of these lines anything about celebrations on her special day with her fans and friends.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2021) Lollywood star Mehwish Hayat is birthday today. She has turned 38-year old.

There is no post so far from the actress regarding celebration of her special day.

However, Twitter is celebrating her birthday as when the Twitteratis go to the wall of the actress a bunch of balloons just appear on the screens.

On her last birthday, the Load Wedding actress got her Instagram posts filled up with wishes from netizens and tweets wishing her a happy birthday.

Sadaf Kanwal, Afzar Rehman, Aneela Murtaza, Mohammad Murtaza and Akif Ilyas and many others from the showbiz industry had joined the actress earlier on her special day.

Related Topics

Showbiz Twitter Marriage Mehwish Hayat Post From Industry Instagram

Recent Stories

Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman appointed as new IGP Islamaba ..

8 minutes ago

Three SHOs transferred in sargogha

8 minutes ago

Dua Lipa wants to branch out 'something different' ..

40 minutes ago

More than 600 journalists killed by Covid-19: NGO

8 minutes ago

Gas explosion kills 2 in Uzbekistan

8 minutes ago

SEWA reveals operation of two 33 kV distr. station ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.