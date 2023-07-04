Open Menu

Mehwish Hayat's Comeback On Small Screen By Year-end

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2023 | 04:58 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2023) Actors Mehwish Hayat and Ramsha Khan, who recently made their big-screen debut in the movie "Teri Meri Kahaniyaan," showered praise on actor Wahaj Ali during an interview with BBC Asian Network.

The discussion covered their film, potential future projects, and their worst audition experiences.

During the interview, host Haroon Rashid highlighted the numerous holiday releases Mehwish Hayat has been a part of and asked, "What's an Eid without a Mehwish Hayat film?" The London-born star of "Nahi Jaunga" expressed that her fans treat her movies as Eid gifts. She stated, "Every time, I genuinely feel like I'm giving my followers a present. Eidul Azha is typically associated with meat and food, but with my movie, it becomes something more."

To the surprise of many, when asked about her return to television, Hayat responded with a resounding "yes.

" She confirmed her plans to act in a drama before the end of the year. Recognizing the popularity of dramas in households, she shared, "I've started reading scripts. People often fall in love with a character first and then with the actor. That's a beautiful thing."

Both Ramsha Khan and Mehwish Hayat expressed their admiration for Wahaj Ali, the actor they worked with in the film. Hayat corrected the host's claim that Wahaj rose to fame quickly, saying, “I would disagree with that. In a short span of time? No. He has been working for about ten years. Dramas have that kind of impact. When a character is executed flawlessly, resonates with the audience, and is perfectly portrayed, you become the national sweetheart,”.

