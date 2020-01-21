Mehwish Hayat’s work is amazing,” says Gippy Grewal

(@fidahassanain)

Indian singer Gippy Grewal who is on visit to Pakistan has said that he watches Pakistani movies and lastly saw “Mein Punjab Nahi Jaun gi” in which the performance of Mehwish Hayat was amazing.

Gippy Grewal---who is currently visiting Pakistan—expressed these views during an interview with a web-channel.

Earlier, he visited Nankana district to pay homage to Nankana Sahib as pictures and videos of the singer went viral on social media.

“I watch Pakistani movies and many of them are doing great business and lastly I watched “Mein Punjab Nahi Jaun gi” in which Mehwish Hayat performance was amazing,” said Gippy Grewal who is now in Faisalabad.

“I wish I could work with her (Mehwish Hayat),” he further said.

When asked about Pakistan, he said that that he was feeling great. “When you sit somewhere outside things are portrayed different but when You come and see the things personally these look completely different—the same is with me,” he explained.

“I am much happy over love and respect I received here and I’m thinking to return soon with my family and children,” Gippy Grewal said further.

He said he visited different countries and went to many places in the world but he was not so much passionate as he was before his visit to Pakistan.