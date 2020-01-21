UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehwish Hayat’s Work Is Amazing,” Says Gippy Grewal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:21 PM

Mehwish Hayat’s work is amazing,” says Gippy Grewal

Indian singer Gippy Grewal who is on visit to Pakistan has said that he watches Pakistani movies and lastly saw “Mein Punjab Nahi Jaun gi” in which the performance of Mehwish Hayat was amazing.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2020) “Mehwish Hayat’s work is amazing and he would like to work with her if he got any chance,” said Indian singer Gippy Grewal here on Tuesday.

Gippy Grewal---who is currently visiting Pakistan—expressed these views during an interview with a web-channel.

Earlier, he visited Nankana district to pay homage to Nankana Sahib as pictures and videos of the singer went viral on social media.

Answering to a question that who was his favorite artist, Gippy said that “Mein Punjab Ni Jaun gi” ( I will not go back Punjab) was his favorite movie and said that the performance of Mehwish Hayat was amazing.

“I watch Pakistani movies and many of them are doing great business and lastly I watched “Mein Punjab Nahi Jaun gi” in which Mehwish Hayat performance was amazing,” said Gippy Grewal who is now in Faisalabad.

“I wish I could work with her (Mehwish Hayat),” he further said.

When asked about Pakistan, he said that that he was feeling great. “When you sit somewhere outside things are portrayed different but when You come and see the things personally these look completely different—the same is with me,” he explained.

“I am much happy over love and respect I received here and I’m thinking to return soon with my family and children,” Gippy Grewal said further.

He said he visited different countries and went to many places in the world but he was not so much passionate as he was before his visit to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Faisalabad World Film And Movies Business Punjab Social Media Visit Same Nankana Sahib Mehwish Hayat Family Love

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, Italian Ambassador to enhance cooperat ..

11 minutes ago

Turkey blocks Cyprus from world disarmament body s ..

19 minutes ago

EAEU Prime Ministers to Gather for Intergovernment ..

19 minutes ago

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3Mln Reward for Killing T ..

19 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

26 minutes ago

Man shot dead in Sialkot

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.