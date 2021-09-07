Memorial Service for Belmondo to Be Held in Paris on Friday - Reports

(@Aneesah05582539)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) A memorial service for iconic French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo will be held at Saint-Germain-des-Pres church in Paris on Friday, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

The service will start at 11:00 local time (09:00 GMT). A farewell ceremony is scheduled to take place in Les Invalides on Thursday, with details reportedly still being discussed by the presidential office and Belmondo's family.

Belmondo died peacefully at age 88 at his Parisian home on Monday. He was born on April 9, 1933, in the French town of Neuilly-sur-Seine to the family of Parisian sculptor Paul Belmondo. As a student, Belmondo struggled to decide between sports and acting. Having made up his mind, he went to study at the Conservatoire of Dramatic Arts in Paris. Belmondo gained world fame from his roles in such movies as The Professional, Breathless, and Le Magnifique.