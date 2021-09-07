UrduPoint.com

Memorial Service For Belmondo To Be Held In Paris On Friday - Reports

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 28 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 09:23 PM

Memorial Service for Belmondo to Be Held in Paris on Friday - Reports

A memorial service for iconic French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo will be held at Saint-Germain-des-Pres church in Paris on Friday, the BFMTV broadcaster reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) A memorial service for iconic French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo will be held at Saint-Germain-des-Pres church in Paris on Friday, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

The service will start at 11:00 local time (09:00 GMT). A farewell ceremony is scheduled to take place in Les Invalides on Thursday, with details reportedly still being discussed by the presidential office and Belmondo's family.

Belmondo died peacefully at age 88 at his Parisian home on Monday. He was born on April 9, 1933, in the French town of Neuilly-sur-Seine to the family of Parisian sculptor Paul Belmondo. As a student, Belmondo struggled to decide between sports and acting. Having made up his mind, he went to study at the Conservatoire of Dramatic Arts in Paris. Belmondo gained world fame from his roles in such movies as The Professional, Breathless, and Le Magnifique.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Sports Student Died Paris April Church Family From

Recent Stories

EU Says Bloc's Dialogue With Poland Constant Despi ..

EU Says Bloc's Dialogue With Poland Constant Despite Various Differences

13 minutes ago
 US Aircraft Conduct Reconnaissance Close to Taiwan ..

US Aircraft Conduct Reconnaissance Close to Taiwan - Think Tank

32 minutes ago
 Turkey's Presence at Inauguration of New Afghan Go ..

Turkey's Presence at Inauguration of New Afghan Gov't Hinges on Its Inclusivity ..

45 minutes ago
 Dubai to host 11th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference

Dubai to host 11th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference

51 minutes ago
 Biden to Address Americans on Plan to Stop Spread ..

Biden to Address Americans on Plan to Stop Spread of Delta Variant Thursday - Wh ..

47 minutes ago
 BRICS States Sign Contracts Worth Over $2Bln at Xi ..

BRICS States Sign Contracts Worth Over $2Bln at Xiamen Forum - China Central Tel ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.