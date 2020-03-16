Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia Goes Into Online Format Over Coronavirus - Statement

Organizers of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia said on Monday that they will take this year's Spring/Summer show online to avoid drawing the large crowds it usually does amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Organizers of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia said on Monday that they will take this year's Spring/Summer show online to avoid drawing the large crowds it usually does amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The Russian Fashion Council, in cooperation with the partners and participating fashion designers of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, together made a difficult decision to cancel events previously announced to take place from March, 31 to April 4, 2020, at Moscow's Manege," a statement published on Monday read.

The Council said it held consultations with Russia's consumer watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, which is in charge of the coronavirus situation in the country, and Moscow's Health and Safety Services before deciding to cancel in-person events in favor of online-only shows this fashion season.

"We are hereby announcing that we are moving all activities of this Fashion Week to an online-only basis for this season. That way, we can guarantee a non-contact, completely safe way to provide our designers with the showcase space they need for this season," Alexander Shumsky, the president of the Russian Fashion Council said in the statement.

Mercedes-Benz sponsors similar fashion events to showcase the work of local designers in Australia, Germany, Mexico, Turkey and other nations, all of which have yet to announce their coronavirus-related changes in plans.

Russia has reported nearly 70 confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus, with no deaths registered so far. Most of the country has taken extensive precautionary measures and enforced medical preparedness in tandem with the rest of the world.