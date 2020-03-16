UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia Goes Into Online Format Over Coronavirus - Statement

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:01 PM

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia Goes Into Online Format Over Coronavirus - Statement

Organizers of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia said on Monday that they will take this year's Spring/Summer show online to avoid drawing the large crowds it usually does amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Organizers of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia said on Monday that they will take this year's Spring/Summer show online to avoid drawing the large crowds it usually does amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The Russian Fashion Council, in cooperation with the partners and participating fashion designers of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, together made a difficult decision to cancel events previously announced to take place from March, 31 to April 4, 2020, at Moscow's Manege," a statement published on Monday read.

The Council said it held consultations with Russia's consumer watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, which is in charge of the coronavirus situation in the country, and Moscow's Health and Safety Services before deciding to cancel in-person events in favor of online-only shows this fashion season.

"We are hereby announcing that we are moving all activities of this Fashion Week to an online-only basis for this season. That way, we can guarantee a non-contact, completely safe way to provide our designers with the showcase space they need for this season," Alexander Shumsky, the president of the Russian Fashion Council said in the statement.

Mercedes-Benz sponsors similar fashion events to showcase the work of local designers in Australia, Germany, Mexico, Turkey and other nations, all of which have yet to announce their coronavirus-related changes in plans.

Russia has reported nearly 70 confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus, with no deaths registered so far. Most of the country has taken extensive precautionary measures and enforced medical preparedness in tandem with the rest of the world.

Related Topics

World Australia Moscow Russia Turkey Germany Mexico March April 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar produces song “Ko Ko Corona” in figh ..

51 seconds ago

The University of Faisalabad (TUF) convocation can ..

10 seconds ago

Corona awareness banners display at transport stan ..

11 seconds ago

Russia unveils measures to support business amid p ..

13 seconds ago

Germany imposes border controls with five countrie ..

15 seconds ago

CAA instructed to restrict entrance of meeters, gr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.