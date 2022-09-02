UrduPoint.com

‘Mere Humsafar’ Becomes Top Trend On Twitter

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2022 | 05:33 PM

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

Tweeps have reacted to amazing performance by Hania Aamir as Hala and Farha Saeed as Hamza and have made interesting comments.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2022) ‘Mere Humsafar’ is trending top with leading stars Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed.

It has become top trend after 36th episode of the season that was aired last night.

Hania Aamir who was playing the role as Hala and Farhan Saeed as Hamza have touched the hearts of millions of their fans on the social media.

Taking to Twitter, the Tweeps have shared the clip from the latest episode of the season that has stormed into the social media and made interesting comments.

Saira Raza has written ‘Mere Humsafar’ while Qasim Ali Mureed helmed it, featuring Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood and Aly Khan.

Here is what the fans say:

