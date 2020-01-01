UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Mere Paas Tum Ho' Star Ayeza Khan Says Unexpected Miracles Happened For Her In 2019

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:36 PM

'Mere Paas Tum Ho' star Ayeza Khan says unexpected miracles happened for her in 2019

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who was recently embroiled in controversy for playing an infamous character in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, has said that as a wife and as a mother and especially as an actress she has accomplished a lot in 2019

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who was recently embroiled in controversy for playing an infamous character in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, has said that as a wife and as a mother and especially as an actress she has accomplished a lot in 2019.Ayeza Khan took to Instagram sharing photos from 2019, and extended New Year wishes to fans and followers.She wrote: "I have accomplished a lot this year; As a wife, as a mother and especially as an actress.

For all that, I thank Allah and only Allah.""Unexpected miracles happened this year in my favor. At times, it felt like I was helpless and was down but every time God helped get back up and always got me the best endings," Ayeza who is playing controversial character of Mehwish in Mere Paas Tum Ho said.

"I don't know what the next year will bring but because of Hajj, my faith in God has led me to believe that no matter what happens, the endings will always be in my favor.

So thank Him and have faith even if you are in the most difficult time of your life. God never wants bad for you, and after every bad comes good."She went on to says "I am ready for the next year, the next decade."Ayeza Khan also extended new year wishes to her fans writing, "Happy 2020!"

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Wife Ho Ayeza Khan 2019 God All From Best Instagram

Recent Stories

Extension of army chief: Federal cabinet approves ..

10 minutes ago

Educational institutions opens on Wednesday

13 minutes ago

Rs 46,302.528 million released for NHA projects un ..

13 minutes ago

Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts product ..

15 minutes ago

China's SF airlines creates global freight route ..

13 minutes ago

70 suspects among three drugs peddlers nabbed

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.