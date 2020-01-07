UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

“Mere Pas Tum Ho” Writer Says He Got Rs 5 Million For Writing This Drama

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:43 PM

“Mere Pas Tum Ho” writer says he got Rs 5 million for writing this drama

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar says he struggled a lot from the day first when he heard people disgracing writers and still his struggling was continuing.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2020) Popular Drama writer, Producer and Director Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar said he was paid Rs 5 million for his drama, “Mere Pass Tum ho” here Tuesday. Qamar said that he was always paid sufficient payment for every piece he wrote.

“I faced huge trouble when I entered into profession, especially when I saw the writers being disgraced,” said Qamar, adding that “I started struggle from that day when I heard all this,”. He expressed these views while talking in a local tv.

Last year in October, Qamar was criticized when he had discussion with a feminist group. He left the group mum when he asked them to rob a bus, gang rape a man so the meaning of equality could be clear.

He confessed that the men hijacked women's rights so cleverly that women now did not understand what their actual rights are. Qamar expressed these views during a recent interview. He said also came hard upon the feminits groups saying that the women are seen just figuring out their own rights and basically they are asking part from men's rights.

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar said the whole society would collapse if the women were to challenge the men. He qouted Sultana Siddiqui that she asked him that he did not write about men as his writings were found only about the men and he replied to her that what should he write about men.

"What should I write about men? Should I abuse him? I would, but then what? he questioned Siddiqui who addressing Qamar said: "What do you mean? ".

She said that men remarry and indulge in extramarital affair so why he was so selective and writing just about the women. At this, Qamar said that he replied her with just a question that "But with whom? A woman, Right?".

Qamar believed that if a woman learns to say no to men, then men won’t be tempted to have an extramarital affair.

Answering to a question that how loyalty should be exercise by both the man and the woman, Qamar replied, “You have to understand this philosophy. A wife is worried about what? Another woman. That other woman isn’t a man. So riddle me this: you are destroying a man and you’re the one who’s complaining about it as well.”

He concluded his arguments saying that " a man cannot say no but a good woman can, adding that a man leaves everthing including all his honour, his self-esteem with his wife when he goes out to earn bread and butter. But I curse those women who violate that trust. That was the concept behind Mere Pass Tum Ho and so I’m fighting for the ‘good women’. It would be unfair to these [good] women to be classified along with those who aren’t loyal.”

Qamar who is also director of Kaaf Kangana went on to say that he was a feminist to the core, but he was slightly selective about his politics. "I fight for good women only and believe me you will never find a bigger feminist in Pakistan. Loyalty is a woman’s virtue; don’t challenge it.” he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Wife Ho Man October Women TV All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leads tourism sector support via legislative m ..

1 minute ago

India's ill designs about Pakistan, Kashmir need t ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslat Visit Port Dar ..

10 minutes ago

Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) ..

9 minutes ago

Coffin of Gen Zia's father shifted to native grave ..

12 minutes ago

40 poultry units distributed in Sialkot

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.