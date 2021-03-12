Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has shared her picture with her makeup artist Waqar, saying that she loves experimenting with him.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2021) Lollywood Star and recipient of Sitara—e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat is excited for getting back to set who has shared her picture of new hair cut .

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the Pakistani superstar shared her picture with her make artist, with a caption: ““Great to be back on set with makeup maestro @waqar_makeup.

We can easily compile a whole book with the multitude of looks you've created for me over the years. You really are the secret behind some of my favourite looks Waqar and I love experimenting with you. Looking forward to many more InshaAllah,”.

On Instagram, Mehwish Hayat also uploaded her picture with new hair cut as her status.