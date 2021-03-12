UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mewhish Hayat Stuns Fans With Her New Look

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:04 PM

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

The actress has shared her picture with her makeup artist Waqar, saying that she loves experimenting with him.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2021) Lollywood Star and recipient of Sitara—e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat is excited for getting back to set who has shared her picture of new hair cut .

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the Pakistani superstar shared her picture with her make artist, with a caption: ““Great to be back on set with makeup maestro @waqar_makeup.

We can easily compile a whole book with the multitude of looks you've created for me over the years. You really are the secret behind some of my favourite looks Waqar and I love experimenting with you. Looking forward to many more InshaAllah,”.

On Instagram, Mehwish Hayat also uploaded her picture with new hair cut as her status.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Mehwish Hayat Instagram Love

Recent Stories

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

4 minutes ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

33 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

35 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

37 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani re-elected as Senate Chairman

39 minutes ago

National Cricket’s Chief Selector shares the rea ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.