Mikaal Zulfiqar opening men salon on October 27 in Lahore

Pakistani stunning actor Mikaal Zulfiqar has announced to open salon for men on October 27 in Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Pakistani stunning actor Mikaal Zulfiqar has announced to open salon for men on October 27 in Lahore.The actor said, "We're launching Headlines for Men on 27 October in Lahore.

I've put together an amazing team and all the experience I've had working with good people in the industry, I've put it them all together to form a vibrant and knowledgeable bunch.

""We're offering high-end treatments like hairdos, beard care, manicures and pedicures as well as all kinds of facial and hair treatments.

It's a new venture, very excited about it and getting a great response so far. Hoping it s well received and people come and try out our facilities. If guys in Lahore are looking for just general haircuts or something super stylish, we have experts who'll take care of you and you can even buy cool products from the salon," he added.