UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mikaal Zulfiqar Opening Men Salon On October 27 In Lahore

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:07 PM

Mikaal Zulfiqar opening men salon on October 27 in Lahore

Pakistani stunning actor Mikaal Zulfiqar has announced to open salon for men on October 27 in Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Pakistani stunning actor Mikaal Zulfiqar has announced to open salon for men on October 27 in Lahore.The actor said, "We're launching Headlines for Men on 27 October in Lahore.

I've put together an amazing team and all the experience I've had working with good people in the industry, I've put it them all together to form a vibrant and knowledgeable bunch.

""We're offering high-end treatments like hairdos, beard care, manicures and pedicures as well as all kinds of facial and hair treatments.

It's a new venture, very excited about it and getting a great response so far. Hoping it s well received and people come and try out our facilities. If guys in Lahore are looking for just general haircuts or something super stylish, we have experts who'll take care of you and you can even buy cool products from the salon," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Buy Mikaal Zulfiqar Turkish Lira October All From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference to gather intern ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

38 minutes ago

5G unmanned mining truck developed in China

1 minute ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

1 minute ago

Actress Loughlin faces new charge in college bribe ..

1 minute ago

Maira Khan hopes to win fans hearts with performan ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.