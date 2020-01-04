UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miley Cyrus Settles $300 Million Lawsuit Claiming She Stole 'We Can't Stop'

Umer Jamshaid 3 hours ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 03:41 PM

Miley Cyrus settles $300 million lawsuit claiming she stole 'We Can't Stop'

Miley Cyrus has settled a $300 million copyright infringement lawsuit by a Jamaican songwriter who accused the pop star of stealing her 2013 smash "We Can't Stop" from a similar song he recorded a quarter century earlier.Michael May, who performs as Flourgon, sued Cyrus in March 2018

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) Miley Cyrus has settled a $300 million copyright infringement lawsuit by a Jamaican songwriter who accused the pop star of stealing her 2013 smash "We Can't Stop" from a similar song he recorded a quarter century earlier.Michael May, who performs as Flourgon, sued Cyrus in March 2018, claiming that "We Can't Stop" closely resembled his 1988 song "We Run Things," which he called a reggae favorite since reaching No.

1 in his home country.May accused Cyrus and her label RCA Records, owned by Sony Corp, of misappropriating material including the phrase "We run things. Things no run we," which she sang as "We run things.

Things don't run we."May, Cyrus, Sony and other defendants filed a joint stipulation in Manhattan Federal court on Friday ending the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it cannot be filed again.

Cyrus' lawyers said in a Dec.

12 letter that a settlement agreement had been signed, and that the stipulation would be filed "pending payment of the settlement proceeds," which were not specified.Lawyers for May and Cyrus did not immediately respond to requests for comment."We Can't Stop," from Cyrus' album "Bangerz," peaked at No.

2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2013.It was blocked from hitting No. 1 by Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines," the subject of its own high-profile copyright case over its resemblance to Marvin Gaye's 1977 song "Got To Give It Up."

Related Topics

Century Lawyers Manhattan March May August 2018 From Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

“Sorry over what my son did,” Karachi Mayor Wa ..

6 minutes ago

Andy Atkinson visits Pakistan to help PCB improve ..

27 minutes ago

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) replace ..

20 minutes ago

Dr Firdous to address public meeting on Jan 5

20 minutes ago

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunda ..

20 minutes ago

Azad Jammu & Kashmir reels under cold wave

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.